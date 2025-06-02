IFP demands protection for its MPs after assassination of KP Sithole



The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has urged Parliament to enhance security measures for its Parliament members and leaders following the assassination of Khethamabala Petros “KP” Sithole, a Member of Parliament and Deputy Chief Whip, on May 31, 2025, in Katlehong, Gauteng.





Sithole, aged 68, was gunned down at the Buyafuthi Hostel in what the IFP and police describe as a targeted attack by unknown assailants.



The incident, which also injured IFP Provincial Secretary Alco Ngobese, has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed concerns about the safety of public representatives in South Africa.





The IFP’s call for improved protection reflects growing alarm over political violence, with the party emphasizing the need for law enforcement to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice.





Parliament, through its Presiding Officers, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, condemned the killing and echoed demands for urgent action to address violence threatening democratic institutions.





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) also condemned the attack, with the EFF highlighting the broader issue of violent crime exacerbated by inadequate policing.



Sithole, a veteran IFP member since 1979, was a respected figure known for his calm leadership and commitment to justice, serving in various roles, including as a councillor in Ekurhuleni, a member of the Gauteng Legislature, and an MP since 2010.