Breaking news



IFP Deputy Chief Whip KP Sithole assassinated in Katlehong



Khethamabala Petros “KP” Sithole, a senior Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Member of Parliament and the party’s Deputy Chief Whip, was fatally shot in Katlehong, Gauteng, this evening Saturday, May 31.





The IFP has strongly condemned the killing, describing it as a targeted assassination. Sithole, 68, served as the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson and was a respected member of the party’s National Council for decades.





Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting. While no arrests have been made, authorities have confirmed that the matter is being treated with urgency.



In a statement, the IFP called on law enforcement to act swiftly in apprehending those responsible. “We demand justice for KP Sithole. His murder is not only a loss to our party but to South African democracy,” the party said.





Tributes have been pouring in from across the political spectrum, remembering Sithole as a committed public servant who championed the cause of his constituents with unwavering dedication.



The motive for the attack remains unclear.