IG Musamba a mere cadre doing his master’s bidding-Makebi

IG Musamba a mere cadre doing his master’s bidding, charges Makebi

Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu has described Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba as a political cadre inserting himself in political matters to the service of his masters.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the arrest of Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M’membe, Zulu, who started his response by jokingly asking if he could first send a bill for offering his legal opinion to buy a meda of mealie given the very high cost of living as “things are hard in the new dawn”, told Musamba to sober up as he is now playing politics.

“I hope he sobers up and knows that his job is to serve and protect the citizens. And serving the citizens and protecting the citizens also means protecting the personal whims from our leaders. He can’t say you go and arrest that one and he gets up to go and arrest. He must be able to protect citizens,” Zulu said, adding that Musamba does not necessarily have to agree with citizens but it’s his job to protect them.

He said one may not agree with what Dr M’membe said, but he has the right to say what he said.

"He has a right to say it in whatever context he said it, he has a right to say whatever opinion and views he holds. So this offence of wanting to arrest someone for having a contrary view or a view that endangers your stay in power is unconstitutional to say the least. So he must be able to express himself freely, and he must be able to stomach the view whether you like it or not," Zulu said. "So if he's going to liken it to the issue in Niger or anything, that is not the basis of it all. The basis is saying that okay, the mealie meal prices have gone up. You said we were going to be buying at K50. All these things you have failed to govern. In the event that you have failed to govern, what should happen? Obviously, it's clear to tell that it is in M'membe's best interest that we have…