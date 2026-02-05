I’I’LL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT IF MAKEBI DECLINES NCP ENDORSEMENT – Peter Chanda

I’I’LL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT IF MAKEBI DECLINES NCP ENDORSEMENT – CHANDA

NEW Congress Party leader Peter Chanda says should Makebi Zulu decide not to take up the party presidency, he will continue leading as the duly elected president.

Chanda has also justified his endorsement of Zulu for the party presidency, saying they share a common commitment to defending former president Edgar Lungu’s legacy in life and death.

Last week, Chanda endorsed Zulu as his party’s presidential candidate for the forthcoming general elections.

Asked on Crown TV how much he wants Zulu to become party president, Chanda said Zulu was still considering and digesting the endorsement.

“Let me say that very soon he will be making an announcement, he is digesting. We’ve done the endorsement and we have given him a letter of invitation. Should he decide that he is not ready, I’m the substantive duly elected president of New Congress Party and I’ll continue with our journey. It’s like this, I was the youngest or the humblest amongst the political parties that were in Tonse Alliance as compared to others who were allowed. No wonder I never claimed a position in Tonse and all those things.

I’ve got the humility within me, I’ve got patience within me but I’m a very decisive leader and that’s one thing that the Zambian people should know. I’m able to adjust depending on the tones and what people are saying. From the time that I took a stance to say okay we are standing alone, many called saying, ‘no work with your brothers’. And for me to a

nnounce Honourable Makebi Zulu, it’s many things to demonstrate that I’m a political leader that has got a preference,” he said.

“So, if the people in the Tonse Alliance that is led by Honourable Given Lubinda want to work with me, they need to know that at the centre of my heart, I believe on building on ECL’s legacy. If there is one man that has not deviated by the focus of upholding or standing to defend ECL both in life and in death, it’s Makebi Zulu and we share a common ground on that. So, we have one common denominator with Honourable Makebi Zulu and that’s the reason why we made that endorsement. If there are people that were close even to the family, even now it is Honourable Makebi Zulu, seconded by myself and a few others”.

Asked to comment on the ‘ECL PF Movement’, Chanda said Given Lubinda deserved respect.

“Let me tell you, you cannot disown Honourable Lubinda who was left as acting president. Can you be able to say Honourable Lubinda appointed himself as acting president of the PF? He has got a letter of appointment as vice-president and you expel him? When he was getting that letter being appointed as acting president, when he was moving together with ECL and being referred to as acting president wasn’t the issue of Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga there? They were there and this is the more reason why on the day of our appointment, you saw me, one thing that I said was that go sit down with Honourable Lubinda because he deserves respect,” said Chanda.

