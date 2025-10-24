I’ll sing for any politician, just show me the money – Chester



KNOWN for his catchy hits and energetic stage presence, popular Zambian musician Chester Morepower, real name, Moses Ng’andwe, has added his tenor voice to what critics say artistes are ‘sell outs’ when they sing for politicians.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14NomteswNM/



Chester’s remarks follow the recent releases of Yo Maps’s campaign song for President Hakainde Hichilema, “Aleteka”, which brought the debate of is it right for artistes to utilise their skills for politicians.





Well, with bold confidence and no regrets, Chester asserted that he is not in the music business to play politics, but to put food on the table.



According to him, his loyalty lies not with political party colours, but with the colour for money presented.





He was speaking when he appeared on Joy FM yesterday.



“I’ll sing for any political party because kulaba ukunfwana (there is an agreement). It depends on how much they are paying and if they can manage, I’ll sing, if not then I won’t,” he stated.





Chester explained that musicians like anyone else, work for money and when a politician hires an artiste to perform, it’s simply a business deal, not a political statement.





“People need to understand that we don’t do it because we support one side or another. We do it to survive. The life of a musician is not easy, it’s not just about fame but about making a living,” Chester stressed.





He added that refusing offers from politicians could burn bridges and create unnecessary enemies in a tough industry where opportunities are already hard to come by.





Chester also took aim at fans and fellow artistes who judge musicians based on who they have worked with politically.



“Understand that today, someone can support Yo Maps and support Chile One tomorrow



It’s the same people because we all share the same fans. Even the politicians use the same people. What matters is how you convince them to support you,” Chester shared.





He said no artiste should be treated badly just because they once worked with a certain political party in the past and were against the current.





Chester noted that he is unapologetic about releasing a politically themed song in the past, stating he will do it again without shame, if the deal is right.





The musician is one of the masterminds behind the 2021 campaign song “Alebwelelapo,” which featured popular artistes like Rich Bizzy, Shenky, Kadaffi and late Dandy Crazy, for the Patriotic Front during election campaigns.





“I don’t regret doing a song for a politician. There are new artistes doing the same thing. That tells you it’s not wrong,” he said.





“Just because I sang for someone before doesn’t mean l have joined their side forever, let’s stop dividing people because we are all Zambians.”





Chester made it clear that if a political party brings a fair offer, he will be ready to hit the studio no matter who they are.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba October 23, 2025