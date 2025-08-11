I’LL USE MINERALS TO SETTLE EXTERNAL DEBT WHEN ELECTED IN 2026 – KALABA





CITIZENS First leader Harry Kabala says once elected into office next year, he will use Zambia’s minerals to settle the country’s external debt, rather than wasting time getting IMF loans.





And Kalaba says people should not compare him to President Hakainde Hichilema who lied his way to presidency.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Mano, Saturday, Kalaba, who spoke in Bemba, said Zambia had enough minerals to settle its external debt.





“What problem do we have as a country that we even went to borrow [$]1.4 billion approved by the IMF, which is even being given to us in instalments? When I come into office in 2026, I won’t even waste my time on the IMF because we have gold”.



Source: News Diggers