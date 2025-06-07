Illegal Gold Miner Digging Under Railway Line Could Face 10-Year Sentence

An unnamed gold miner faces severe legal consequences after being arrested while illegally digging beneath active railway tracks in Mvuma.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) security team intercepted the suspect during their Sunday patrol, uncovering a hazardous excavation site directly under the rail line.

Critical Infrastructure Compromised

Photographic evidence released by NRZ reveals the alarming extent of damage caused by the illegal mining operation. The substantial cavity created beneath the tracks posed an immediate threat to rail safety, with potential to cause catastrophic derailments.

Railway officials expressed grave concern about the increasing frequency of such irresponsible activities near vital transport corridors.

“Our security personnel detained an individual conducting unauthorized gold mining operations directly beneath our railway infrastructure,” confirmed NRZ representatives. “The photographic evidence clearly demonstrates the severe structural damage inflicted on the rail foundation.”

Illegal Gold Miner Digging Under Railway Could Face 10 Years In Jail

The brazen operation occurred within the protected railway reserve area, which extends 45 meters on either side of the tracks. Zimbabwe’s Railways Act explicitly prohibits any mineral extraction within this zone, with violations carrying potential decade-long prison terms.

“We must emphasize that mineral prospecting within railway reserves constitutes a serious criminal offense,” NRZ stated. “These irresponsible actions not only break the law but create unacceptable hazards for both rail operations and passenger safety.”

Engineering Dangers of Underground Mining

Transportation specialists warn that subsurface excavations beneath rail lines weaken the critical support structure of the track bed. This destabilisation dramatically increases the likelihood of sudden collapses or train derailments, particularly when heavy freight trains pass overhead.

In response to the growing number of illegal mining incidents, NRZ has intensified surveillance along vulnerable sections of the national rail network. Officials encourage local residents to report any suspicious earth-moving activities near railway lines through official channels.