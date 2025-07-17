I’m a UPND cadre – Ndola DC



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Cadres welcoming me to my new posting is not an issue because I’m also a cadre, says newly appointed Ndola district commissioner Precious Njekwa.





Njekwa said there was nothing wrong with UPND cadres welcoming her to her new post because she did not just drop from heaven but belonged to the UPND party.





Last week, Njekwa who was transferred from Chililabombwe to Ndola was welcomed by UPND supporters led by Ndola central member of parliament Frank Tayali and other party officials in the district.





On July 3, President Hakainde Hichilema made some reshuffles at the District Commissioner level on the Copperbelt province.



Among those transferred was Njekwa, replacing Joseph Phiri who had been moved to Kalulushi.





Kalulushi district commissioner Kelly Jibinga had been transferred to Chililabombwe.





Although Njekwa’s welcome was characterised by songs and dances at her office by the ruling party cadres, something she justified, Phiri raised concern wondering why cadres



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-a-upnd-cadre-ndola-dc/