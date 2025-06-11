“I’m also Black” – US General, Michael Langley insists he’s shocked about the wave of critisms by his fellow Africans

General Michael Langley, commander of AFRICOM has expressed his disappointment in Africans following the recent backlashes he received online.

The US General sparked a public dispute back in April when he made a testimony to the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

During the testimony, he accused accused Traoré of misusing Burkina Faso’s $4 billion gold reserves to “protect his junta” rather than for public welfare.

His comment came in response to a question about corruption linked to Chinese trade during the meeting.

His comment was met with heavy backlashes across Africa, with critics on social media platforms tackling him very well.

Most of the criticts labeled the entire meeting as neocolonial and hypocritical, given the West’s history of resource exploitation in Africa.

He was heavily critisized because many saw Traoré as a defender of his country since he successfully took over the country in a military coup.

He was praised especially for nationalizing gold reserves, expelling French troops, and rejecting IMF aid in favor of taking control over their economy.

General Langley according to a new publication by African Hub described the critism as one that bombards him.

“I have been bombarded with a wave of very harsh criticisms from my fellow Africans on social media since I said a few things at my Senate presentation last month. They have forgotten that I am also black, I am their brother.” He was quoted saying