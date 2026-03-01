I’M BEST ALTERNATIVE TO HH, SAYS M’MEMBE



PEOPLE’S Pact Movement presidential candidate Dr Fred M’membe says he is the alternative to President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 13 general elections.





Raising serious concerns about the state of democracy in Zambia under Hichilema’s regime, Dr M’membe said Zambia needed to return to ‘rule by the people’ and not an individual as was the case currently.





“In confronting the challenges posed by President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership style, Zambia needs an opposition figure of exceptional courage, integrity and vision,” he said.





Dr M’membe said he was unmatched and was the only option Zambians should trust ahead the August 13 general elections and beyond to unite the nation and mend its broken economy.





Dr M’membe, who is the Socialist Party (SP) President, said he was incorruptible and unbuyable.





He said some of his opponents were easily swayed through payoffs or corruption, as seen in cases such as the controversial Bill 7.



Dr M’membe said he had consistently proven his loyalty to a Zambian cause. He could therefore not be bought or compromised.





“[My] record shows an unwavering refusal to trade principles for personal gain,” he said.



Dr M’membe said Zambians should trust him with leadership because he was equal to the task of facing Hichilema’s ruthless strategies aimed at silencing dissenting voices.





He said Hichilema’s leadership was authoritarian in nature and undermined the country’s democratic progress.



In confronting the challenges posed by Hichilema’s leadership style, Zambia needed an opposition figure of exceptional courage, integrity and vision like him.





“Many in the opposition falter under such pressure, but Dr M’membe remains unshaken. No one in Zambian politics today demonstrates greater bravery or steadfastness in the face of adversity,” Dr M’membe said.





He said while Hichilema frequently targeted opponents through arrests and prosecutions tied to past government dealings or contracts, he did not have such entanglements because he had never won any government contracts or positions that could expose him to that.





Dr M’membe said he was a qualified accountant, economist with a Master’s degree in Economic Policy Management, a lawyer and advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court, journalist and holder of a Doctorate in Business Administration, making him suitable for the presidency.





“[My] deep knowledge extends to history, politics, military affairs and intelligence, making [myself] the most comprehensively educated figure in Zambian politics today. Among opposition candidates, only [myself] has presented a solid, structured economic blueprint and a clear national vision rooted in social equity, structural reform and democratic renewal. The ideas offer a genuine path to lasting transformation,” he said.





For decades, he had held successive governments accountable through fearless journalism and advocacy.



“No other opposition leader has a stronger record of championing integrity, fairness, transparency and the interests of ordinary Zambians and the nation,” he said.



