‘I’m half man, half machine’ Black Coffee Gets Candid About His Terrifying Flight Accident

Renowned South African music producer and DJ, Black Coffee, recently shared the chilling details of a life-threatening accident that occurred during his tour of South America earlier this year. The artist revealed the traumatic experience in an exclusive interview on My Top 10 at 10 with Tbose.

A Terrifying Ordeal

In January, while en route to his performance in Mar Del Plata, Black Coffee faced a harrowing accident that left him with injuries and a profound impact on his perspective. Recounting the terrifying moments, he expressed, “I literally saw my life flashing; that was the most painful thing about the accident.”

During the interview, he elaborated on the sequence of events, explaining that the incident occurred when he had to switch airlines unexpectedly for this particular leg of the tour. The aircraft, in his words, “looked old, like no one had been using it,” leading to an uneasy feeling.

The Fateful Moment

As the plane cruised, Black Coffee found solace in listening to a gospel album, reclined his seat, and took a nap. Suddenly, he was jolted awake by the violent shaking of the plane. “I opened my eyes, and everyone was trying to hold on,” he recalled. “It was moving so violently that I fell on the floor.”

Amidst the chaos, a gospel song played on his headphones, repeating Hallelujah. He described it as angels were singing to save him at that critical moment. Struggling to stay upright, he recounted hitting the ceiling and losing consciousness briefly. The plane’s interior was severely damaged, yet it continued to fly with oxygen masks deployed.

The Emergency Landing and Surgery

With the situation escalating, the pilot made an emergency landing in Uruguay. Black Coffee underwent a five-hour surgery to repair his upper spinal cord, which had sustained damage during the incident. The artist reflected on the surreal nature of the experience, acknowledging the fragility of life.

This near-death encounter has left Black Coffee with a renewed perspective, emphasizing the importance of gratitude and resilience. The artist is currently on the path to recovery, both physically and emotionally, as he continues to create music and share his journey with his audience.