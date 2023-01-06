I’M HAPPY WE DELIVERED – MUNDUBILE

…as he implores Hon Masebo to equip and open Chikosa mini hospital in his Constituency

Mporokoso…. Friday January 6, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Hon Brian Mundubile has implored the UPND government to complete all the projects that were started by the PF regime.



The Mporokoso Member of Parliament said Zambia would be happy to see the UPND government continuing to work on such projects.

Hon Mundubile also called on the Minister of Health Hon. Sylvia Masebo to quickly equip a Chikosa mini hospital in his Constituency which was constructed by the PF government to help the locals to have easy access to quality healthcare.

The lawmaker disclosed that he has recieved calls from the locals who were wondering why the hospital was not operational despite the fact that construction is complete.



He said this when he visited the facility yesterday.

“It’s one of the health facilities that we developed and constructed under the PF government. You remember that under the PF, it was a policy that within five kilometres of every settlement, you have a health post,” he said.



“And in this case there were four categories, if not two. We had health posts, we had mini hospitals like this one, we had district hospitals which is much bigger and of course other referrals. Here in Mporokoso we recieved the first four health posts plus a mini hospital. And of course under CDF we will be able to construct two or three others to be able to cover all areas.”



Hon Mundubile said he is happy that the PF delivered on its promises regarding the health sector in his Constituency.

“I think as the area Member of Parliament I’m very happy that we delivered on our promises, one of them being this particular mini hospital and other health posts that I referred to earlier. I also want to appeal to he new dawn government that development is not an event but a process so that whatever projects that we started, please take them up and complete them so that we can continue to deliver to the Zambian people,” he said.



“And obviously even the Zambian people can be happy that the new dawn was able to continue from where the PF left. What sometimes is disturbing is to have projects half way and they abandon such projects. So this one is complete, its just a call on the Minister to equip it with staff and other equipment that is required.”