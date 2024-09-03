‘I’m not a magician’ – Ten Hag on club’s form after loss to Liverpool

Erik ten Hag acknowledged the challenges of integrating new signings into the squad so early in the season, following Manchester United’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a tense press conference, the Dutch manager defended his record, reminding fans that he’s not a magician, saying, “I’m not Harry Potter.”

Despite the defeat, Ten Hag expressed confidence in his team, assuring supporters that they “will be fine” and still have a “big chance” of winning a trophy by the season’s end.

“It’s just the third game in the season; we have to build a new team,” Ten Hag said.

“I explained this so many times. We will build it. We have young players and players to build in. Today we had three players who started for the first time this season.

We will be fine. It is clear we have to improve, but at the end of the season, I am confident we will have a big chance to lift another trophy.”

Erik ten Hag had no choice but to substitute Casemiro at halftime after the Brazilian’s mistakes led to two goals for Luis Díaz.

Meanwhile, new signing Manuel Ugarte, who joined for £50 million ($65.6 million), observed from the stands after being introduced to the fans before the match.

Ten Hag acknowledged that the Uruguayan midfielder will need time to acclimatise and reach full match fitness.

“So this is another one; we have to build him into the team,” he said.

“It will take time, so it’s not like I’m Harry Potter. That is what you have to acknowledge.

And if you see Manuel Ugarte, he didn’t play so far in the season. Not one match minute. He needs to build his fitness, and then we have to build him in the team.”

A defiant Ten Hag also went on to reject a suggestion that his team continue to be punished for familiar mistakes.

“Maybe you can explain to me which mistakes,” he replied.

“You are sure? I don’t think so, otherwise you wouldn’t win trophies as we have. I am sorry for you. I think we won after [Manchester] City the most trophies in English football in the last two years, so I am sorry for you.

“There are [positives], but I don’t want to talk about this. It hurts, especially for our fans; we have to be humble and move on.”