“I’m not a s3x slave” – R. Kelly’s fiancée speaks out

Joycelyn Savage, fiancée of embattled R&B star R. Kelly, has come out publicly to shut down claims from her family that she is being held against her will.

In a video released Sunday evening, June 22, Joycelyn stated clearly:

“I am not held against my will. I am not a sex slave. I am not brainwashed or any of those crazy lies that were told on me.”

She said she and R. Kelly have been together for 10 years and have been engaged for the last three years. According to her, they are planning to get married and start a family once he’s out of prison.

Her response comes after her family told the media they no longer support R. Kelly’s push for a presidential pardon, saying he hasn’t taken accountability, and their daughter is still under his influence. But Joycelyn disagrees, calling her parents’ concerns false.

She also revealed that she’s cut communication with her family by choice, not because she’s being controlled.

“I just don’t want to talk to them,” she said.

Joycelyn asked the public to pray for R. Kelly, expressing hope that he will be released from federal custody soon.

R. Kelly is currently serving time following multiple convictions, including racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography, and enticing minors for sex. Just last week, the singer claimed he was the target of an alleged assassination plot in prison, which reportedly landed him in the hospital.

Joycelyn’s family, through their attorney Gerald Griggs, has yet to respond to her video.