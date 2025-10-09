“I’m Not Dying”: Dolly Parton Dismisses Health Rumours After Sister’s Prayer Request Sparks Concern

Dolly Parton Dismisses Health Rumours After Sister’s Prayer Request Sparks Concern

Country music icon Dolly Parton has set the record straight about her health after her sister Freida Parton’s social media post asking fans to pray for her sparked widespread concern.

Sister’s Post Sparks Speculation

Freida Parton took to social media to share that Dolly had not been feeling well and asked fans to keep the legendary singer in their prayers.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” Freida wrote.

The post quickly went viral, with fans around the world expressing worry and sending messages of support for the beloved star.

Dolly Parton Addresses Fans Directly

“Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here. Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease – those of you who seem to be really concerned, which I appreciate. And I appreciate your prayers because I’m a person of faith,” she said.

The 78-year-old explained that she had taken some time off to focus on her health after a demanding period spent caring for her late husband, Carl Dean.

‘I’m Not Ready to Die Yet’

Parton revealed that she was receiving minor treatments at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville but assured fans that there was no cause for alarm.

“I wanted you to know that I’m not dying,” she added. “There are just a lot of rumours flying around. I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working.”

Freida Clarifies Her Post

Following Dolly’s statement, Freida clarified that her earlier post had been misunderstood and was never meant to cause panic among fans.

“She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe strongly in the power of prayer,” she said. “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”