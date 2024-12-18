I’m not eligible to advise Lungu, he has his own friends – Kabimba



ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba has refused to advise his fellow lawyer, former President Edgar Lungu on politics stating that the former President has his own friends who should do better at playing the role of advisors.



After the Constitutional Court ruled last week that Lungu was not eligible to contest future elections, the former President still insisted that he would be on the ballot in 2026, come what may.





Kabimba who was asked to comment on Lungu’s plans after the case, stated that he could not speak for, nor advise the former Head State as his wish to still push for his political career remained his personal decision.





The former Justice minister said Lungu now had confidants who should be eligible to tell him what to do regarding his political life.



“He has confidants around him…whom he believes in and talks to everyday, those are the ones who should advise him. I don’t want to say anything because it’s a personal decision for him. When he decided to come back to politics he didn’t consult me, what he does in his political career is up to him, he didn’t consult me,” said Kabimba.





Meanwhile, Kabimba commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corruption noting that the recent dismissal of Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Joseph Simoonga is a testament to how the President is not choosy in how he deals with officials.





Kabimba explained that President Hichilema has shown seriousness in the fight against corruption citing the number of many previous public officials who have been exposed and convicted.





“I’m happy with the fight against corruption, it has given us a great deal of comfort, that the State is coming up with evidence. Now we have figures that are not being produced by the state but before the courts of law and those accused have the opportunity to respond,” he explained.



He added that fighting corruption is not an overnight issue which people should expect to end soon.





The former cabinet minister stated that the argument that corruption is targeting certain people is no longer attainable as the President is fighting both present and past corruption.





“Corruption is not something that you can fight for years and stop it. Even in China where they execute corrupt officials, it has never ended. How do you grant yourself a tender. The president has taken action to show that he is serious about the fight against corruption. Not only past but present. He is acting regardless of the ethnicity or affiliation,” he said.



Kabimba said this on ZNBC’s Sunday interview.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 18, 2024