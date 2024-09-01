‘I’m not going back’: embattled Chidimma Adetshina to take a break from Mzansi

Former Miss SA Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina says that she is not eager to return to South Africa because of the tribulations she faced there, instead choosing to continue exploring Nigeria where she has been welcomed with open arms.

Last week, South Africa’s Home Affairs parliamentary committee revealed that Adetshina was facing possible revocation of her South African ID, after that country’s revered investigative unit, The Hawks, deepened the probe into her mother.

After facing criticism and attacks, Adetshina pulled out of the Miss SA contest and was subsequently invited to take part in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

In an interview with Cool FM in Nigeria, Adetshina confessed that she was not in a hurry to return to SA.

“I think it’s safe to say I’m not going back,” she said jokingly during the interview. “It’s been amazing. I’m not even looking forward to going back [to South Africa]. I just want to explore more. I want to stay longer and see what happens next.”

Adetshina said that she used to cry herself to sleep on some days during the height of the Miss SA scandal.

“It has been a long journey. It has been hard, I won’t lie,” she said.

“There were times when I’d literally cry myself to sleep and just wonder, ‘Why me?’ I wanted to end it. But then sometimes when difficult moments like this happen, you always need to look at the positive side of things as well.

“I had to change my mindset and see that maybe out of all of this, greatness is coming.”

Adetshina, who was born to a Nigerian father, said she had been receiving resounding support from her family and fans.

“My family are the ones actually fuelling me and saying, ‘Listen, you can do it no matter what; block out everything’.

Also, the ‘Chi Master Force’ [fans] — they are amazing. The support and love are insane. I would actually think that I’m getting a lot of hate, but trust me, if you check my Instagram, the love is there; it’s there,” she said.

As the storm from her controversial stint at the pageant continues to rage, Adetshina said she would continue to prioritise her well-being.

“I know there’s a lot in store for me, but I think I also need to be happy first. My mental health as well. For the past two months, I’ve not been prioritising that aspect of it.

“When I feel like it’s time for me to actually take a ‘Chichi moment’, trust me, I’m really ready to conquer everything.”