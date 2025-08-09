“I’m Not on Social Media”: Kuda Tagwirei Disowns All Social Media Accounts

The public has been urged to be on high alert following a surge in fake social media accounts impersonating businessman Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

In a statement issued by Sakunda’s Public Relations Department on his behalf, Dr Tagwirei made it clear that he currently does not have any presence on any social media platform, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or others.

The statement warns that these fake accounts are being used to spread false information and, in some cases, scam unsuspecting people out of money. Members of the public have been strongly advised not to engage with or trust any pages claiming to represent him.

Dr Tagwirei is in the process of setting up official social media accounts, which will soon be launched on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. An official announcement will be made once the verified accounts are live.

Until then, the public is encouraged to report any suspected fake pages to the respective platforms for impersonation and fraud.

