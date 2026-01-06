I’M OUT OF THE COUNTRY – SAYS KALABA



The article published by Koswe, a known gutter media outlet, entitled “HOW DO I OFFER SOLIDARITY TO SOMEONE WHO CAN’T DEFEND HIMSELF – KALABA” is a complete fabrication, concocted and circulated by individuals whose fingerprints are well known within the corridors of power.





This falsehood is not journalism; it is propaganda. It represents the desperate aspirations of liars who currently preside over the affairs of this country—individuals who have perfected the art of deception, character assassination, and the manipulation of public discourse to silence dissenting voices. When truth becomes inconvenient, they manufacture lies. When moral authority confronts them, they resort to smears.





President Harry Kalaba has never uttered such words, nor does he hold such a position. The attempt to portray him as indifferent or mocking in the face of injustice meted out against a respected Archbishop is not only dishonest but deeply malicious. It is part of a wider scheme to confuse the public, fracture national unity, and intimidate institutions that speak for the voiceless.





For the avoidance of doubt, President Kalaba personally reached out to the Archbishop to convey his solidarity and to assure him of the CF’s unwavering support. While President Kalaba was out of the country at the time, the CF leadership, its membership, and the wider opposition family under the MCC stood firmly in solidarity with the Archbishop, the Catholic Church, and the body of Christ as a whole.





No amount of manufactured lies will erase the truth. The church will not be silenced. The people will not be deceived forever. And history will record who stood for justice and who chose the gutter path of falsehood.



Vincent Chintu

CF Secretary General