I’m ready to lead Tonse – Mundubile

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Mporokoso PF member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has declared himself ready to be the Tonse Alliance candidate for the 2026 general elections.

Mundubile said he was ready to serve the Alliance and the country, should the Alliance propose his name.

“I’m available should Tonse Alliance come up with my name. I stand ready to serve the alliance and the nation,” he said.

Mundubile was speaking on … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-ready-to-lead-tonse-mundubile