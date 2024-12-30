I’m ready to lead Tonse – Mundubile
By Chinoyi Chipulu
Mporokoso PF member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has declared himself ready to be the Tonse Alliance candidate for the 2026 general elections.
Mundubile said he was ready to serve the Alliance and the country, should the Alliance propose his name.
“I’m available should Tonse Alliance come up with my name. I stand ready to serve the alliance and the nation,” he said.
Mundubile was speaking on … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-ready-to-lead-tonse-mundubile
Mr. Mundubile is not a leader. He should have insisted on holding the PF convention in 2022 when Mr. Lungu “resigned” from politics. Instead he was pussyfooting until PF was overrun by chaos.
Now he wants to lead the Tonse alliance. Doesn’t he know that the great leader is the only one endorsed by as the Tonse alliance presidential candidate? We are likely to see some more pussyfooting by Mr. Mundubile while he looks to the great leader for approval.