I’M READY TO SPOSOR PRAISE SINGER CHOMBA FOR LECTURES IN MPIKA- MPIKA MP FRANCIS KAPYANGA

Mpika Member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga says he is prepared to sponsor “Praise Singer” Jackson Chomba for leadership lectures in Mpika district.

“Am very ready to sponsor him to come to Mpika and tour Mpika with me so that he can have a clear picture of who Kapyanga is on the ground. In my constituency Jack can’t even win any seat. He needs to come and learn from one of my Councillors on how to work and how to remain mature as a leader,” he tells Chete FM news.

In the latest reaction to the UPND Councillor who has shrugged off the “failure” tag, Mr Kapyanga has wondered how a person of Mr Chomba’s caliber was elected.

“Am very shocked that Jack Chomba [is] actually serving in the position of Councillor. You know Jack Chomba is someone that I know and no one would actually expect him to have been elected. I want to advise my brother that let work speak for him and not those stunts he is making,” says Mr Kapyanga.

“Jack will never speak against anything, he’s one of the praise singers that are well-known even on social media. How will he leave his role of praise singing and put on a different jacket of speaking for the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Chomba who is Old Fife Ward Councillor he’s disappointed that a lawmaker has taken the stance of dividing efforts to work in unity.

“Let him go and repair those streetlights in Mpika in that dual carriageway not coming here, talking about what is happening here in Nakonde. That nonsense! The time of politicking is long gone, this is time to provide service to the people.”

The feud springs from the statement Mr Kapyanga made on Tuesday night on radio that opposition Ward Councillors will perform better than the ruling because they can speak out.

“Some of them acquired those positions through dubious means, that much we know and some of the leaders that contested, they were just buying adoption letters. I cannot get lectures from Kapyanga. He is too young and he’s got a lot g way to go as far as leadership is concerned,” he claims.