I’M READY TO STEP BACK



…I can allow any other person if they can win – Kalaba



By Adrian Mwanza



I’M READY to step back and let another person who can help us win an election lead us if that is the wish of the Zambian people, Citizens First (CF) president Harry Kalaba has said.





Kalaba said during a press briefing he was not an egoistic person contrary to what certain people were saying.





He was ready to take the back seat and let an individual that was capable of winning the opposition an election come August 13, 2026.





“I’m ready to step back so that we win this election and I must make it clear that I’m not an egoistic person and if the people decide I’m not the one to lead them, I will give chance to the person chosen,” Kalaba said.





He told his members to sit with members from other opposition political parties because CF alone could not win the election without holding hands with other parties.



Kalaba said CF could go alone in this election but stressed that this was not that>>read more>>