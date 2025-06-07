“I’M STILL REAPING THE BENEFITS, FINANCIALLY” – CHEF 187 SPEAKS ON WORKING ON SAMPA THE GREAT’S NEVER FORGET





Speaking to Kenny Tonga on Kenny T 1 0N 1 podcast episode 20 – rapper Chef 187 responding to Kenny T’s question narated how he found himself on Sampa The Great’s NEVER FORGET and the benefits that came with it.





The Numeral Uno told Kenny T that he had met Sampa The Great earlier when he went to support and perform her show in Zambia.



But his feature on NEVER FORGET which also featured Tio Nason and Mwanjé in 2022 would come later after producer Mag 44 suggested his name to Sampa The Great as a good fit on the song when she was recording her SO ABOVE, SO BELOW album at Radio Café.





“So when we eventually did Never Forget, again, I never thought much of the song. I just thought it was a dope song, but what eventually became of that song is what I wasn’t ready for,” said the rapper.





The song would become such a success featuring in the Marvel movie Black Panther 2. It has also gone ahead to accumulate 3,044,751 spotify streams and 2.7 million YouTube views





The rapper said he’s still seeing the benefits of collaborating with Sampa The Great up to date as the collaboration not only did it expose the artists to each other’s audience but is beneficial financially.





“I am still reaping the benefits even up to now. Sampa’s team really has their paperwork done nicely, in such a way that whoever collaborates on a song with her gets to benefit financially,” said Chef 187.





Sampa The Great’s NEVER FORGET remains a true masterpiece, artistically engineered with its African touch, highly appealing and breaking boundaries, signifying its highly infectious nature.





For Chef 187’s verse, many regard it as truly the icing on the cake. Beyond that, a broader lesson for artists from this collaboration is proper royalties management, something they should embrace.





For Chef 187, truly a record he will never forget as benefits both financially and exposure to new audiences will keep coming in as long the song keeps generating income and growing.



