I’M THE MOST POWERFUL PROPHET IN THE WORLD, CLAIMS PROPHET PINYEZO



I Turn Beer & Sausage Into Holy Communion.





Those Who Would Want To Drink Anointed Black Label, Castle Larger, Savannah & Champagne  Can Come Over Today.





My Church Service Will Start At 08:00 Hours & End At 18:00 Hours.



Once You Get Drunk While In Church, We Have A Special Anointed Room Where You Can Rest.





This Sausage & Beer I’m Holding In My Hand Will Remove Your Generational Poverty & Sin.



My Head Is An Anointed Computer That Scans Every Problem Brought Before Me.





I Will Be Opening My Branches In The Whole Southern Africa.



My Daughters, Sons, Come & Eat This Meat When We Meet.



Be Blessed 