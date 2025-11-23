I’M THE MOST POWERFUL PROPHET IN THE WORLD, CLAIMS PROPHET PINYEZO

I Turn Beer & Sausage Into Holy Communion.



Those Who Would Want To Drink Anointed Black Label, Castle Larger, Savannah & Champagne  Can Come Over Today.



My Church Service Will Start At 08:00 Hours & End At 18:00 Hours.

Once You Get Drunk While In Church, We Have A Special Anointed Room Where You Can Rest.



This Sausage & Beer I’m Holding In My Hand Will Remove Your Generational Poverty & Sin.

My Head Is An Anointed Computer That Scans Every Problem Brought Before Me.



I Will Be Opening My Branches In The Whole Southern Africa.

My Daughters, Sons, Come & Eat This Meat When We Meet.

Be Blessed 

