I’M THE MOST POWERFUL PROPHET IN THE WORLD, CLAIMS PROPHET PINYEZO
I Turn Beer & Sausage Into Holy Communion.
Those Who Would Want To Drink Anointed Black Label, Castle Larger, Savannah & Champagne Can Come Over Today.
My Church Service Will Start At 08:00 Hours & End At 18:00 Hours.
Once You Get Drunk While In Church, We Have A Special Anointed Room Where You Can Rest.
This Sausage & Beer I’m Holding In My Hand Will Remove Your Generational Poverty & Sin.
My Head Is An Anointed Computer That Scans Every Problem Brought Before Me.
I Will Be Opening My Branches In The Whole Southern Africa.
My Daughters, Sons, Come & Eat This Meat When We Meet.
Be Blessed