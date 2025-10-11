I’M TIRED OF BEING CALLED CHILDLESS AND NOT MARRIED – MAMPI CRIES



“I have achieved so much in life and yet people only choose to talk about me being childless and unmarried, yet they don’t even know what I have gone through,” says Mampi in her new song.





The song titled Mulomo, features Chile One and addresses some of the most insensitive comments most people make about Mampi’s life.





For years, netizens have poked and prodded at the private life of the Queen Diva whose real name is Miriam Mukape, questioning when she will marry or have children.





In the video, Mampi steps out of a car only to be swarmed by paparazzi, journalists vloggers, and bloggers hurling questions about her personal life.





She calls out the human questionnaires as gossips (abamulomo) for minding what should not really concern them.





The artiste cries that the people who ask about marriage and children are likely not to be there for her or her children.





“Muli ba mulomo. When things get hard, you won’t keep me and you won’t take care of those children you ask about. You are just gossips. So many things I have achieved in my life, koma simukambapo,” she sings.





She sings that people shouldn’t judge her for they do not know what she has gone through in the years she has lived on earth so far.





“I didn’t come here (on earth) to impress you. Yes you judge me but I’m comfortable. I can’t just post a picture, I can’t just look nice, you ask about marriage. Some people get married and divorce, others are not happily married, others have successful marriages and others just never get married,” she poured out her heart.





In the same song, Chile One, chips in and defends Mampi, singing that it’s still okay to be unmarried.



-KALEMBA