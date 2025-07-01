“I’m Too Old to Be President”- Gwede Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe, the ANC national chairperson and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, has ruled himself out of the race to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in 2027. Speaking at the O.R. Tambo regional conference in the Eastern Cape, Mantashe, aged 70, dismissed speculation about his candidacy, stating his age makes him unsuitable for the role.

“I’m 70 now and will be 72 in 2027 and 74 when this term ends. What mess do you want to put me in? I’m too old to be president,” Mantashe said, adding that he prefers to influence power rather than seek it. “I’m good at influencing power… I influence those that are in power, whoever it is.”

The ANC is gearing up for its 2027 elective conference, where several leaders are positioning themselves to replace Ramaphosa. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is seen as a frontrunner, despite facing scrutiny over his lifestyle and ongoing investigations by the Hawks, SIU, and Public Protector’s Office. Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is another potential candidate, though his recent public dispute with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, a Mashatile supporter, has highlighted tensions within the party.

Mashatile downplayed succession talks, stating it is too early to focus on leadership contests. “The conference is in 2027, so it’s three years away. We’re busy rebuilding branches,” he said, emphasizing the ANC’s focus on its Government of National Unity (GNU) and grassroots restructuring.

Other potential candidates include Ramaphosa allies Ronald Lamola, Senzo Mchunu, and Khumbudzo Ntshaveni. Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League in Gauteng and Limpopo has endorsed Minister for Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, citing his youth and vision. “Comrade Sputla can take the movement forward, with Panyaza Lesufi to deputise him,” a senior Gauteng ANCYL member said, highlighting their appeal to younger voters.

Despite emerging factions, ANC leaders maintain the party remains united as it prepares for the 2027 conference.