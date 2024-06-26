I’m too young to stay without bedroom gymnastics Lusaka woman, 51, tells court

FULFILLING the lyrics of Zambian music act, Neo’s song ‘Bottle Pali Love’, a woman of 15 Miles area on the outskirts of Lusaka has chosen Chibuku over her husband that has kept her for one year and two months without using reproductive instrument in cultivating her garden of happiness.

Brandina Chingoma, 51, yesterday dragged her husband of 31 years to the Matero local court for divorce on grounds that he has managed to undress her entire clan, using his mouth, with no regard for anyone, not even her old mother.

The defendant in this matter was the father to her 13 children, Peter Banda,52 who she described as a mommy’s boy.

She said as though insulting her parents and ancestors was not enough, he even clobbered her late father before he died, with one of his freshest boxing victims being her aunt and brother.

“This man denied me a long time ago. He told me … he will end up killing me, he wakes up during the night, threatening to kill me, at some point he even beat me, even cutting my finger”

“He insults me a lot. And the problem is, he is not a secretive person, he insults me publicly in front of neighbours instead of the bedroom. So when he does so, I leave the house to drink Kachasu while he runs to his mother’s house were he has been staying for over a year now,” said Chingoma.

Meanwhile Banda said he was tired of throwing alcohol bottles in the house as she drank a lot of “Chibuku”.

He added that he was only going to reconsider returning back to his matrimonial home if Chingoma quits Kachasu, giving her an option to choose between him and the illegally brewed local alcohol.

But unlike Lot’s wife in the bible, Chingoma refused to look back.

“Let Kachaso marry me then, I have denied you, and even if he is saying I drink Kachasu a lot, for me, my beer is mostly eagle,” she clarified.

She bitterly complained of Banda’s failure to make her dance ‘ma hips Zingati in bed,’ to fulfill the ‘adults play’ a thing that hurt her way beyond the insults he showered on her parents.

“This man has troubled me a lot One year and two months is too long to stay without a man when he is busy sleeping with girls, I also want sex, I am still young to be starved, so let him go so that I can be free too,” said Chingoma.

However, Magistrate Lewis Mumba adjourned the matter to July 5 for judgment but urged the plaintiff to quit Kachasu.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba June 26, 2024