“Imagine the Nigerian police beating up my brother like a criminal” — Regina Daniels drags Ned Nwoko again 

Actress Regina Daniels has continued to call out her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, in a new post where she accused him of using police officers to violently arrest her brother.

In her Instagram story, she wrote:

“Imagine the Nigerian police beating up my brother like a criminal. What exactly was the violent arrest for? Ned, you have power, connections and money right? Wild for you to think I have none.”

Regina didn’t hold back as she warned her husband, hinting that she’s capable of exposing more about him:

“What I wouldn’t want to do to you is let the man I once saw as an iroko fall before everyone because you bloody know your little girl Gina is capable of that!”

She went on to express deep frustration about the state of things, especially concerning her children:

“I just hate this feeling of wishing my boys’ father’s name remains a legacy. You know why? Boys don’t grow to change their surnames.”

This comes just hours after Regina earlier cried out online, claiming that her siblings had been arrested and that she was being forced to return to “rehab.”