IMENDA CRACKS DOWN ON LAWLESS CADRES, PURGES INDISCIPLINE IN UPND



Lusaka, 28th November 2025



UPND Secretary General Mr. Batuke Imenda has announced the immediate expulsion of cadres involved in violent, criminal, and disorderly conduct in Livingstone, Kitwe, and Mpika.





Speaking at Kambela Mazoka House, Mr. Imenda said the party will not tolerate individuals hiding behind UPND regalia to intimidate citizens or engage in criminal acts. He stressed that the ruling party stands on discipline, unity, and service to the people values that will not be compromised.





In Livingstone, youths wearing UPND attire were reported to have harassed citizens during NRC and voter registration, with one allegedly charging at police before being shot in the leg. In Kitwe, the SG suspended Mutuna Chifunda and the notorious Kennedy “King Lion” Musonda for threatening residents and brandishing weapons.





Meanwhile, in Mpika, youths claiming party affiliation vandalized and stole building materials from the Michael Chilufya Sata Level One Hospital construction site, using them to build personal shops an act Imenda described as “shocking and criminal.”





All individuals involved have been dismissed from the party pending police action.



Mr. Imenda reaffirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance against the return of carderism, saying the UPND will uphold Regulation No. 7 of its constitution to maintain order and protect citizens.





This is the beginning of cleaning out the bad eggs, ” he said. “No one is above the law.



ODM