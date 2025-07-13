IMENDA LAUDS CHINA’S ANTI-POVERTY MODEL, CALLS FOR STRONGER PARTY DISCIPLINE IN ZAMBIA



July 13,2025



United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has urged Zambians to draw valuable lessons from China’s development trajectory, emphasizing the importance of discipline, unity, and clear vision in driving national progress.





Speaking upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from a Communist Party of China (CPC)-sponsored study tour, Mr Imenda said China’s ability to lift over 800 million people out of poverty should inspire a fundamental shift in Zambia’s governance and developmental approach.





“This was not a trip for high-level officials only,” said Mr Imenda. “We deliberately included members from the National Management Committee, provincial and district party structures so that they too could witness how targeted interventions are transforming lives in China.”





He described the transformation of rural Chinese communities into modern, self-sustaining hubs with robust infrastructure, well-designed housing, and preserved cultural institutions.





“My cousin from the Southern Province joked that if what we saw in China is called a village, then what do they call our own? That tells you the level of development they have achieved,” said Mr Imenda.





He highlighted China’s two-pronged strategy of poverty eradication and economic empowerment, explaining that the CPC funds rural populations to start enterprises in agriculture, hospitality, and retail, while simultaneously building infrastructure that supports sustainable growth.





“China has made it clear that culture is central to progress. Every community has a cultural center because, in their words, a people without culture are a lost civilization,” he said.





Imenda pointed lack of ideological and administrative discipline among many Zambian leaders, pointing to the CPC’s model where new government appointees are required to attend training institutions before assuming office.



“In Zambia, many leaders do not even know what the presidential vision entails. That’s why we often see the misapplication of funds and poorly implemented projects,” he said.





He praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of lifting people out of poverty and called on party members and technocrats to align their actions with that national goal.



On innovation, Mr Imenda cited China’s advancements in renewable energy and automation, noting that solar panel manufacturing in Chinese factories is fully robotic and highly efficient.





“China is producing solar technology with speed and precision. Meanwhile, in Zambia, we are still dreaming of reviving a solar panel plant in Kapiri Mposhi,” said Mr Imenda.



He revealed that President Hichilema’s broader plan involves transforming Lusaka into a regional aviation hub, leveraging Zambia’s geographic position to boost continental trade and connectivity.





Imenda also emphasized the strategic importance of revitalizing the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), a project that China views as essential to regional development and economic integration.



“The CPC believes the party is supreme and above government. The party gives the vision; government implements it. That’s the message we’ve come back with,” he said.





He concluded by calling for internal education across UPND structures to ensure that all members from ward officials to national leaders understand the party’s objectives and actively contribute to national transformation.





Since assuming power in 2021 UPND government has continued strengthening bilateral tie with different countries for sustainable development.



