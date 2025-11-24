IMF ready to bail out Malawi’s crises

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director for Africa Abebe Selassie has assured President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led-government that the organisation will support Malawi in bailing out on numerous crises including forex.

Selassie told the news conference after meeting Mutharika at Mtunthama State Lodge in the Capital Lilongwe that IMF will embrace Malawi’s local grown policies that advance economic recovery.

He assured Mutharika’s Government that IMF will not impose economic policies but rather able to understand on workable strategies to help local people in improving livelihoods.

He was responding to Mutharika’s appeal that Malawi needs immediate resources to secure critical imports as the country faces a delayed farming season and recurring fuel queues.

The Malawi leader called for urgent support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help Malawi confront what he described as an “extremely difficult” economic crisis marked by shortages of food, fertilizer, fuel and foreign exchange.

“Help us with forex to address food, fuel, fertilizer purchase for good of our people’s welfare.

“You help other countries with huge finances. But, we are just asking for a little, the rest will square ourselves,” Mutharika appealed to IMF’s Africa Chief Selassie.

Echoing the same, Finance Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha said the Malawi government simply wants the IMF program back.

Mwanamvekha expressed optimism that IMF will support Malawi’s economic recovery strategies.

The Minister disclosed that IMF will meet donors pool in Malawi for support.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Selassie to appreciate President Mutharika’s vision for the country, particularly how his administration plans to address the current economic challenges Malawi is facing.

The discussions also focused on identifying areas in which the IMF can provide support to complement government efforts.

The IMF Director, Selassie told the press after the meeting that his visit to Malawi and the meeting with Mutharika, signifies the commitment that the Bretton institution has to assist Malawi with the crises.