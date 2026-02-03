IMF’S $190M TO BE SPLIT BETWEEN BUDGET SUPPORT AND RESERVES, MUSOKOTWANE SAYS

🔶 IMF’S $190M TO BE SPLIT BETWEEN BUDGET SUPPORT AND RESERVES, MUSOKOTWANE SAY





Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia’s $190 million IMF disbursement will be divided between budget support and strengthening reserves. Speaking as the government outlined the latest IMF funding arrangement, Musokotwane said the allocation follows the structure agreed under the IMF-supported programme.





According to the minister, part of the funds will be applied to budget support to help government meet planned expenditures within the approved fiscal framework. He said the remaining portion will be directed toward reserves, which he described as essential for supporting the country’s external position and macroeconomic stability.





Musokotwane said the IMF programme places clear conditions on how funds are used. He said allocations must align with agreed objectives, including fiscal discipline and adherence to programme benchmarks. The minister said the funding is not for discretionary use and is subject to monitoring and review.



He said reserve accumulation remains an important element of the programme, noting that adequate reserves provide a buffer against external pressures. Musokotwane said the government remains committed to meeting performance criteria under the programme and will continue providing updates during programme reviews.