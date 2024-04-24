POLICE STATEMENT: IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATIONS LAUNCHED TO ENSURE JUSTICE IS SERVED REGARDING THE VIDEO OF THE TORTURED MPONGWE WOMAN

The Zambia Police Service is deeply concerned about the allegations of torture involving some of our officers in Mpongwe District. A video of a woman is circulating on various social media platforms in which she is alleging that she had suffered a broken spine at the hands of police officers in Mpongwe District. We take such allegations seriously and are committed to upholding human rights and the rule of law.

An immediate investigation has been launched into the matter to ensure that justice is served. Any officer found to be involved in the alleged incident will be held accountable and face the full wrath of the law.

We condemn any form of police brutality and assure the public that such actions do not represent the values and principles of the Zambia Police Service. We are committed to ensuring that all officers adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights in the execution of their duties.

We appreciate the support of the Human Rights Commission and the government in addressing this issue, and we remain committed to working together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

As we await the outcome of the investigations, we urge the public to remain calm and have confidence in the justice system.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER