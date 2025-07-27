IMMIGRATION REFUTES MISLEADING CLAIMS BY MR. ISAAC MWANZA



The Department of Immigration wishes to categorically refute a press statement issued by Mr. Isaac Mwanza, alleging that the Department has detained Zambian-born children as illegal immigrants.

Contrary to these claims, the two individuals in question are not Zambian citizens but Rwandan refugees holding valid refugee identity cards. They were among nine other persons apprehended on Friday, 25th July 2025, in Chongwe District by the Chongwe Immigration Office during a routine compliance operation.





The duo was found working in a grocery shop without the requisite immigration permit, an act that is contrary to Zambia’s immigration laws.Mr. Mwanza had every opportunity to verify these facts with the Department of Immigration but deliberately chose not to do so. This is not the first time he has issued inaccurate and misleading statements against the Department.





The Department of Immigration wishes to clarify that the Constitution of Zambia provides pathways for eligible individuals to apply for citizenship and does not exempt non-citizens, including refugees, from complying with immigration regulations. On the contrary, refugees and other foreign nationals are required to obtain the necessary permits before engaging in employment or business activities in Zambia.





We encourage civil society actors, the media, and members of the public to verify information with the Department before issuing statements that could mislead the public.





Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)CHIEF PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER