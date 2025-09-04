IMMIGRATION SECURES CONVICTION IN IDENTITY FRAUD CASE, INTENSIFIES CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL MIGRATION





3rd September, 2025



The Lusaka Magistrate Court on 1st September 2025 convicted Jean-Claude Sibomana (40), a Burundian refugee, for his role in a sophisticated identity fraud syndicate. Sibomana was sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment with hard labour for forgery, contrary to Sections 344(a) and 347 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. He was further ordered to pay a fine of K30,000, or in default, serve nine (9) months simple imprisonment for engaging in business without a Permit, contrary to Sections 54 and 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010. Both sentences are to run concurrently.





On the third charge of Concealing True National Identity, contrary to Sections 52(2) and 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act, Sibomana denied the charge and the matter has been set for trial.





He was jointly charged with six other suspects following his apprehension on 1st August, 2025, at a foreign embassy in Lusaka where he presented fraudulent documents. His apprehension triggered a major operation that resulted in the seizure of 372 passports, an assortment of forged documents, and the apprehension of additional suspects linked to human trafficking, forgery, and identity fraud. The remaining six suspects, including Mubanga Chipasha (35), an Assistant Registration Officer at the Ndola Passport Office, will appear in court soon.





This conviction brought the number of immigration-related convictions secured between 29th August and 2nd September, 2025 to sixty-nine (69).





Meanwhile, the Serenje Immigration Office on 29th August, 2025 detained nine (9) Ethiopian nationals (three females and six males) aged between 18 and 27 for illegal entry, along with two Tanzanian nationals, Mrisho Shaban (26) and Willson Thomas (20), for aiding and abetting their unlawful entry into Zambia. The apprehensions followed a handover by Police who, on 28th August, 2025, intercepted the group at Pensulo Checkpoint in Serenje District. The suspects were discovered concealed between carefully packed window-pane glass sheets aboard a Lusaka-bound Scania truck laden with window panes, bearing registration number T613 EJR (horse) and T390 (trailer). The truck was being driven by Shaban, assisted by Thomas. All suspects are currently detained at Serenje Correctional Facility pending prosecution.





Similarly, on 2nd September, 2025, officers in Nyimba apprehended fourteen (14) male suspected illegal immigrants (eleven Pakistanis and three Bangladeshis) and a 25-year-old Zambian, Charles Nyangu, for aiding and abetting. The suspects, aged between 25 and 40, were intercepted at Unyanya Checkpoint near the Luangwa Bridge in a Toyota Sienta (Registration ARC 427). Although they had passports, none had entry endorsements, confirming their illegal entry. All are detained at Nyimba Correctional Facility awaiting court appearance.





The Serenje and Nyimba operations brought the total number of apprehensions across the country between 29th August and 2nd September, 2025 to 190.





Further, during the same period, the Department of Immigration effected the removal of 91 illegal immigrants from the country. These included 26 Ethiopians, who were removed on Friday, 29th August, 2025, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport after paying court fines for illegal entry and unlawful stay.





The Department of Immigration remains steadfast in its mandate to facilitate and regulate migration in order to contribute to internal security and sustainable socio-economic development.





