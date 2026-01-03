IN DEFENCE OF MAYOR CHILANDO CHITANGALA: FACTS OVER FICTION



Yesterday, I came across social media content by blogger Simon Mwewa – popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane (SML) – in which he portrayed Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala as a leader allegedly focused on building a private empire at the expense of her mayoral responsibilities.





To begin with, Mr. Mwewa is well within his democratic rights to express his opinion and to state that Lusaka needs a new mayor. His voter’s card entitles him to vote for himself or anyone else of his choosing. However, I have always maintained that in trying to market Person A, one should not heap falsehoods on Person B.





Performance can be assessed through different lenses, and in this era of social media – where platforms can either illuminate the truth or dangerously distort it – we sometimes attack those who deserve praise and applaud those who least deserve it, especially when judging political leadership.





Mayor Chitangala may not be as visible on social media as her predecessor, Hon. Miles Sampa, nor as vocal as some of her critics, including Mr. Mwewa. This relative restraint may have fueled calls from SML TV suggesting that “in 2026, Lusaka needs a mayor who loves the city,” a statement that implicitly suggests the current mayor does not. That implication is what necessitates this response.





Ask any councillor at the Civic Centre – whether UPND, PF, or Independent – and they will confirm that it is not easy to pass a motion or application without clearly demonstrating to the mayor how it benefits the council and the city. Councillors, myself included, will also attest that when it comes to dedication to duty, Mayor Chitangala is second to none. Even at meetings or workshops some might casually officiate and leave, she remains fully engaged, attentive, and expects the same level of participation from those accompanying her.





A simple review of council minute books will reveal that almost every council meeting details Mayor Chitangala’s packed daily schedule – often stretching late into the night – reflecting her commitment to duty. These minute books can be accessd easily through room 300 at civic centre.





I have often joked with Mayor Chitangala that her academic background – two Master’s degrees – has made it difficult for councillors to pursue deals which do not fall under the functions of the council as she scrutinizes every comma and full stop in council minutes, making it nearly impossible for anyone, including herself, to selfishly benefit or advance personal empires through council processes.





It is also important to clarify how council decisions are made. Resolutions originate at committee level, where the mayor does not vote but attends as an ex-officio member. These resolutions are then presented to the full council, which the mayor chairs while superintending over 38 councillors. While she may guide discussions, dissatisfied councillors can always push matters to a vote. Where a two-thirds majority is required, neither PF nor UPND can act unilaterally. This underscores the fact that the mayor’s office does not operate in isolation but functions collectively with councillors.





Therefore, an attack on Mayor Chitangala – accusing her of prioritizing a private empire over council functions – is effectively an attack on the entire council, as mayoral functions are carried out through delegated structures involving councillors, the board, and management.





The mayor’s deep love for Lusaka may not be apparent to Mr. Mwewa and others, largely because she is not a “social media presenter.” Alternatively, some may deliberately ignore her work due to political considerations as we approach August 2026. However, history will record that while she was “social media shy,” she delivered results that some “social media-excited” leaders never achieved.





Beyond many other initiatives delivered in collaboration with the board and management, Mayor Chitangala has personally played a key role in securing the following resources for the benefit of the council – not her family or private interests:





1. Youth Climate Fund – Bloomberg Philanthropies: USD 150,000



2. Early Childhood Development (ECD) Project – Big Win Philanthropy: USD 10,000,000



3. Climate Emergency Stocktake – Bloomberg Philanthropies: USD 18,000





4. Pedestrian & Road Safety Project – Vital Strategies: USD 80,000 (USD 50,000 secured)



5. Afrifoodlinks Project – ICLEI: USD 60,000



6. Food Desk Initiative – ICLEI: USD 60,000



7. Chilenje Market Transformation Project – ICLEI: USD 110,000





8. City GAP Fund – Drainage Improvement Project – GIZ & African Development Bank: USD 100,000



9. CityGAP Programme (Drainage System Improvement) – USD 100,000



10. DRR4Africa Project – ICLEI: USD 2.4 million

Strengthening disaster risk reduction in unplanned settlements across Lusaka.





I have listed only ten examples to illustrate the point. This is not an attempt to silence Mr. Mwewa. He may have posted his comments emotionally – perhaps influenced by past issues between his firm and the Lusaka City Council over an unsuccessful lease bid – or based on information supplied by individuals at the Civic Centre who view the mayor as an obstacle to advancing their private business interests through the local authority.





I therefore invite Mr. Mwewa to return to the drawing board, conduct thorough investigative journalism using verifiable records available at the Civic Centre and the Ministry of Local Government, and then present a comprehensive and evidence-based analysis demonstrating how Mayor Chilando Chitangala has failed to love Lusaka or to perform her mayoral duties due to an alleged focus on a private empire… as for voting for another Lusaka mayor this year, that right remains entirely his!



Patrick Mwamba Salubusa

Councilor – Kapwepwe Ward 29

Chief Whip – Lusaka City Council (LCC)

Facilitator – Inclusive Political Leadership