The Government of India has declared a three-day state mourning to pay homage to His Holiness Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Pope Francis, notable as the first non-European leader of the Catholic Church in nearly 1,300 years, died on April 21.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the nation will observe state mourning on April 22 (Tuesday) and April, (Wednesday), with an additional day of mourning on the date of the Pope’s funeral.

“As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India,” the ministry said.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly displayed. The government has also stated that there will be no official entertainment held during the mourning days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the Pope’s demise. In a heartfelt message, he described Pope Francis as a symbol of compassion and spiritual courage. “He will be remembered for his service to the poor and marginalized and for igniting hope among the suffering. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished,” Modi wrote on X.

Modi also recalled his meeting with the Pope during the G7 Summit in Italy, calling it deeply inspiring.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid tribute, remembering Pope Francis for his kindness and global vision.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Pope Francis was elected as the 266th pontiff in 2013, becoming the first Pope from the Americas.

The Vatican has begun a nine-day mourning period known as “Novendiale” before convening a conclave to elect his successor.