🇮🇳India Moves to Acquire 114 Rafale Fighter Jets in One of Its Largest-Ever Defence Deals





India has finalised a formal request letter for 114 Rafale jets and is set to send it to France within weeks, initiating a government-to-government deal worth approximately $39 billion.





Under the proposed agreement, 96 of the 114 aircraft will be manufactured on Indian soil through a partnership between French aerospace firm Dassault Aviation and an Indian defence company. The remaining 18 will be delivered in ready-to-fly condition. The Indian Air Force currently operates 29 squadrons significantly below its sanctioned strength of 42 a shortfall that has made this acquisition a strategic priority.





The deal bypasses a lengthy competitive tender and builds on an existing defence relationship. India already operates 36 Rafales and signed a separate contract last year for 26 naval variants.



Sources: The Indian Express, India Today TV, Deccan Herald



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