India orders X to suspend thousands of accounts amid Pakistan tensions



The Indian government has directed social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to suspend over 8,000 accounts, citing the spread of misinformation during a period of heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.





The sweeping order, issued with warnings of hefty fines and potential jail time for X’s local employees, targeted a wide array of users, including international news outlets, high-profile accounts, and reportedly a significant number of Pakistani users. Among those affected were Kashmiri-based publications such as The Kashmiriyat and Free Press Kashmir, journalist Anuradha Bhasin, and the independent news site The Wire, which was also suspended.





X confirmed it had complied with the government’s directive to avoid punitive measures but voiced strong opposition to the move, labeling it a form of censorship and an infringement on freedom of speech. The platform also noted that many of the takedown requests lacked clear justification or evidence, urging those impacted to challenge the blocks through legal avenues.





The latest clampdown underscores growing concerns over digital rights and press freedom in India, especially as regional tensions escalate.