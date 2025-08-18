

INDIAN COUPLE LOSES CASH AND PROPERTY AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY FORMER EMPLOYEE

By Nelson Zulu

Police in Lusaka have launched investigations into an aggravated robbery case in which 2 Indian nationals Abhay guar, and his wife Pooja Gujar, were attacked by their former employee, Ezekiel Zimba, and three unidentified accomplices armed with machetes and screwdrivers.

Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha has confirmed the incident that occurred on August 15, 2025, at the victim’s residence in Lusaka’s Olympia area, where the assailants stole $1,200, K2,000 and property valued at K48,759.

Ms. Kaitisha says brief facts of the matter are that on the material day, between 19:00 hours and 19:30 hours, the suspect entered the premises of his former employer where he found Mr. Gujar’s wife, and demanded to see her husband, claiming he needed to collect his money but was informed that it was late and was advised to return the following day.

She has explained that the suspect then requested a piece of paper and a pen, claiming he needed to write down Mr. Gujar’s phone number, which he said he had lost and that as Ms. Gujar entered the house, the suspect followed her inside, grabbed both her hands, and began harassing her, threatening to kill her if she did not produce her husband.

Ms. Kaitisha says it was at this point that three unidentified men armed with machetes and screwdrivers forced their way into the house and that the noise awoke Mr. Gujar, who rushed to the sitting room where he was immediately subdued by the assailants, hitting him with a machete and was dragged to the bedroom, where the attackers demanded money, threatening to kill him if he did not comply.

She says the assailants made off with some money and several electronic items and accessories comprising an iPhone 16 pro max, iPhone 8 plus, Samsung galaxy M33, Toyota Rav4 vehicle keys and a hard drive, all valued at K48,759.

PHOENIX NEWS