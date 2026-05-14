Indian vessel sinks after suspected drone attack as Araghchi visits Delhi

An Indian-flagged cargo ship sank off the coast of Oman after an attack sparked a blaze aboard the vessel following a suspected drone attack, Indian authorities announced on Thursday, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was visiting New Delhi.

The ship was attacked when it was en route from Somalia to Sharjah on Wednesday, India said, without identifying who attacked the ship.

MSV HAJI ALI sank off near the Strait of Hormuz after the suspected drone attack, while all crew members were safely rescued, London-based maritime security firm Windward said Thursday.

Windward said the 57-meter vessel had its Automatic Identification System turned off when the incident occurred.