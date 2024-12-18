Indian Woman in a relationship with cousin gets her husband k!lled 3 days after their wedding

A 23-year-old woman from Koteshwar in Gandhinagar, India, who is in a relationship with her maternal cousin, planned and executed the k!lling of her husband just three days after their wedding.

The victim, Bhavik Chunara, a 24-year-old resident of Vatva in Ahmedabad, married Payal Dantani on December 10, 2024.

He was abducted and strangled to d3ath on December 13. His body was recovered from a canal on Sunday, December 15.

According to the victim’s father, Kanhaiyalal Chunara, Payal was unhappy with the marriage and maintained a relationship with her cousin, Kalpesh Chunara, from Kubadthal village.

Kanhaiyalal stated in the FIR with Adalaj police that Bhavik left their home on December 13 to bring Payal back from her paternal home in Koteshwar.

Before departing, Bhavik told his father that he suspected his wife was dissatisfied with the marriage.

Bhavik left for Koteshwar on his scooter but never reached his destination.

Later that day, Kanhaiyalal received a call from Payal’s father, Suresh Dantani, who informed him that Bhavik had not arrived.

Efforts to contact Bhavik on his mobile phone were unsuccessful. A search was launched by Kanhaiyalal and his friends. Around noon, Bhavik’s scooter was found abandoned near the Mahadev temple in Koteshwar.

Witnesses at the scene informed Kanhaiyalal that Bhavik was struck by a white Innova car, after which three men forcibly bundled him into the vehicle, claiming they were taking him to the hospital and also said Bhavik was their relative.

Suspicions grew when Kanhaiyalal questioned Payal, who initially resisted answering but eventually confessed to taking part in Bhavik’s abduction and killing.

According to the police, Payal admitted that she informed Kalpesh about Bhavik’s visit to Koteshwar. Kalpesh, along with his relatives Shailesh Chunara and Sunil Chunara, allegedly intercepted Bhavik, abducted him, and fled.

Police officers said that they strangled him to death and threw his body in the Narmada canal, which was recovered on Sunday.

Payal revealed that she was in love with Kalpesh for four years and only agreed to marry Bhavik under family pressure.

She further disclosed that she and Kalpesh planned the abduction and murder to remove Bhavik from their lives.

Following the confession, the police registered an FIR for murder, abduction, and criminal conspiracy.

Inspector K B Shnkhla of Adalaj police said that all four accused were arrested.