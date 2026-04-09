INDIVIDUALS DEFECTING TO UPND SHOULD HAVE A CLEAR VISION- MWIINDE



By: Justin Banda



United Party For National Development (Upnd) Youth Deputy Chairperson For Politics And Mobilisation, Trevor Mwiinde, Has Called On Individuals Defecting To The Ruling Party To Do So With A Clear Vision, Stressing That Defections Should Not Be Driven By The Desire To Contest Positions But By The Commitment To Contribute To National Development.





Speaking In An Interview, Mr. Mwiinde Urged New Members To Understand And Embrace The Party’s Principles To Avoid Joining For The Wrong Reasons.





He Expressed Anticipation Of More Defections To The Upnd, Citing The Party’s Growing Appeal Due To Development Projects Delivered Across The Country.





Mr. Mwiinde Also Advised Zambians To Be Cautious Of Politicians Who May Attempt To Exploit Rising Prices For Political Gain, Noting That Such Increases Are Influenced By Global Geopolitical Factors.





The Upnd Deputy Chairperson Emphasized The Importance Of Providing Citizens With Accurate Information Regarding The Causes Of The Surge In Fuel Prices, Underscoring The Need For Transparency And Responsible Political Engagement.

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