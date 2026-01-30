Indonesian couple lashed 140 times for having s3€x outside marriage and drinking alcohol

A couple was lashed 140 times for having sex outside marriage, drinking booze in far-flung Islamist region.

This incident occurred in Aceh province, Indonesia, the only region in the country that enforces Sharia law.

On January 29, 2026, a man and a woman (described as a couple or lovers in reports, but unmarried) were publicly caned 140 times each for two offenses.

Their offences were having sex outside of marriage (100 lashes) and consuming alcohol (40 lashes), which is strictly prohibited under local Islamic regulations.

The punishment took place in a public park in Banda Aceh, with dozens of onlookers present.

The woman reportedly fainted from the ordeal and was taken away by ambulance, while both were struck on their backs with a rattan cane.

This is considered one of the harshest canings since Aceh adopted Sharia law in 2001, following a special autonomy agreement.

The province’s Sharia police enforce rules against activities like extramarital sex, alcohol consumption, gambling, and same-sex relations through public floggings.