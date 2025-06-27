⬆️ Briefing | Infighting in Exile, Alliance Tensions and PF Rift Deepen in Joburg





A scheduled media briefing by the Tonse Alliance at Radisson Blu Hotel was this afternoon abruptly interrupted by an unidentified individual believed to be a security operative, amid a brewing internal dispute involving Zambia Republican Party leader Wright Musoma. The interruption has deepened questions around the Alliance’s internal coordination and South Africa’s reception of Zambian political activities on its soil.





What began as a unified front by Tonse leaders now appears fractured, with Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo engaged in an escalating cold war with PF stalwarts Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda. Though ideological differences are not new; Tembo once chaired a disciplinary process against both men during a turbulent period in the Alliance; it was the late President Edgar Lungu who intervened to block further disciplinary proceedings, effectively neutralizing Tembo at the time.





Now, in Lungu’s absence, old tensions are resurfacing with greater intensity.



裡 Lubinda Sidelined



PF acting president Given Lubinda was slated to speak to the press in Johannesburg today but failed to do so following internal frictions and suspicion of information leaks within PF’s Johannesburg operations. Our sources indicate that infighting over who controls the narrative, and possibly sensitive funeral documents, has led to paralysis in public communication from the former ruling party.





One PF insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the atmosphere as “toxic,” adding that accusations of sabotage are now commonplace in PF circles in South Africa. Raphael Nakacinda, once considered a consensus voice, has reportedly retreated from media appearances to avoid further escalation.





 Security Scrutiny Mounts



South African security officials are growing increasingly critical of the Zambian political presence, noting the unauthorized political briefings, “shadow diplomacy,” and the use of Johannesburg as a safe haven for political theatrics. What was initially an emotional farewell to a former president is now looking more like a protracted and diplomatically sensitive standoff.





The Ministry of International Relations in Pretoria has not yet issued a formal rebuke, but officials have privately expressed frustration over the political storm brewing under their jurisdiction.





️ Awaiting Foreign Affairs Minister Haimbe



All eyes are now on Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe, who is speaking to SABC News. Haimbe is expected to clarify Zambia’s official diplomatic posture, address the legal and political ramifications of the burial standoff, and respond to growing public calls for regional de-escalation.





The People’s Brief will continue monitoring developments and will bring breaking insights as the story unfolds across two capitals, two narratives, and one politically charged legacy.



#AfternoonBriefing | #LunguStandoff | #TonseTensions | #PFInfighting | #ZambiaSouthAfrica | #ThePeoplesBrief