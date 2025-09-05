Inmate convicted of r*pe extorts R41,760 from woman in elaborate scam





Bonginkosi Masango, a convicted r*pist serving a 16-year sentence for a 2015 crime, has been charged with orchestrating a daring extortion scheme from behind bars.





Masango, posing as a Hawks captain named “Captain Monama,” allegedly defrauded a woman of R41,760 by exploiting her past involvement in a 2006 murder case, which had been withdrawn.





In September 2022, Masango reportedly contacted the victim, claiming her murder case had been reopened and a warrant issued for her arrest.





He demanded R25,000 to prevent her detention, which she paid in two instalments.



Less than two months later, he called again, alleging another officer, “Detective Wessels,” had discovered her freedom and required additional payments to stay silent.





Fearing re-arrest, the woman complied, ultimately losing R41,760.

The scam unraveled in 2024 when the victim reported the fraud to Siyabuswa police.





The case was escalated to the Hawks’ Middelburg-based Serious Corruption Investigation unit, leading to the arrest of Masango’s cousin, 28-year-old Koosnight Mahlangu, on September 3, 2025, followed by Masango himself.





Both appeared in the Mdutjane Magistrate’s Court on September 4, 2025. Mahlangu was granted R1,000 bail, while Masango remains in custody.





They are set to return to the Mdutjana Regional Court on October 6, 2025.





The Hawks have hailed the arrests as a significant step in combating impersonation scams, urging the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a law enforcement official.