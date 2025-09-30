INONGE’S CALL FOR YOUTHS TO FIGHT HARD TO HAVE A FEMALE PRESIDENT TIMELY – KATEKA





NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says former vice-president Inonge Wina’s call to the youth to fight hard for a female president is very timely.





On Friday, Wina said the commercialisation of politics, candidate adoption methods within political parties, and the continued patriarchal system in Zambian society could eventually marginalize women from political participation.





She also argued that President Hakainde Hichilema appointing Mutale Nalumango as Vice-President was not enough, stressing that one woman at the helm could not change all decision-making structures. She urged youths to fight hard for a female president.





Commenting on this in an interview on Sunday, Kateka said now was the time to take decisive action to put a woman in the presidency.





“Former vice president Mama Inonge Wina’s call to the youth to fight hard to have a woman president is very timely. As she experienced while in office, her contribution to the governance system was limited. As vice-president, she was not able to do as much as she would have liked. Her role was more advisory, and her advice could be taken on board or not”.





“Zambia is currently in a very serious state, and now is not the time to continue doing what we have always done, as that will only produce the same results. Now is the time to act and put a woman as president, not just for gender balance, but because women tend to be less egotistical, more relational, and therefore possess the qualities needed at this time, the need to unite this nation,” said Kateka.





“In addition, some serious governance reforms need to be undertaken, particularly reducing the powers of the president, as these concentrated powers have been a major source of problems due to abuse. A woman in office is more likely to assent to what is required to be done”.





“Moreover, women tend to be more empathetic and are more likely to prioritize solutions that focus on the welfare of citizens, rather than other considerations made at the expense of Zambians. The former vice president is speaking from a position of experience, wisdom, and as someone who closely observes the political and social wellbeing of the country.”



