Inside the Private Jet Mnangagwa Hired for US$18K an Hour To Visit Russia and Belarus

Inside the Private Jet Mnangagwa Hired for US$500K to Visit Russia and Belarus

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly spent over US$500,000 on a luxury private jet during his recent overseas trip to Russia and Belarus.

President Mnangagwa Spends US$500K on Private Jet to Russia and Belarus

Mnangagwa travelled aboard a Boeing Business Jet (A6-DAS), a high-end aircraft owned by Royal Jet in the United Arab Emirates. The plane costs around US$18,000 an hour to rent.

According to ZimLive, the total cost of the trip is estimated at over half a million US dollars.

“President Mnangagwa is homebound after trips to Russia and Belarus. He left on May 6 on the $18,000/hour luxury 737 Boeing Business Jet (A6-DAS) owned by Royal Jet of the United Arab Emirates. Based on market rates for hiring the aircraft, the government sank over $500,000,” ZimLive wrote on X.

Mixed Reactions Over Costs

In the comments section, some users questioned the calculations, suggesting the trip might have cost millions instead. Others criticised the government for renting planes when purchasing a jet could be more economical, while some defended the expenditure, stating it was less than a million.

President Mnangagwa is homebound after trips to Russia and Belarus. He left on May 6 on the $18,000/hour luxury 737 Boeing Business Jet (A6-DAS) owned by Royal Jet of the United Arab Emirates. Based on market rates for hiring the aircraft, the government sank over $500,000 pic.twitter.com/gKaqATljnu — ZimLive (@zimlive) May 15, 2025

Here are some of the comments:

@mputailic:

Are you sure it’s $500,000 only? My calculations tell me it’s $5,000,000. How is it calculated? Flying hours only?

@MoyoChihota:

If the government buys a $150 million dollar plane which is way cheaper you would complain too. So, what do you suggest must happen?

@Mashangolloyd:

Less than a million on three state visits ndokugona budget zve.

@Truthsocial263:

Is 18k for flying hours only. How about ground/waiting time?

@ChillazJay:

My calculations put it at way more than US$500,000. Actually, in the millions of dollars, probably around US$ 2,000,000!

@HMutseyekwa:

Did you want him to walk?

@mutesvu86:

Ko vanodini kungotenga ndege yemutungamiri?

Mnangagwa returned to Zimbabwe on Thursday evening. In Russia, he attended the 80th Victory Day celebrations alongside other world leaders. In Belarus, his five-day State visit led to several signed agreements, including a major deal aimed at revamping Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system.