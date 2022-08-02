ABOLISH THE LAW ON PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF OBSCENE MATERIAL

….Mourinho urges Parliament adding that you can’t have a piece of legislation that is only applied against Iris Kaingu and not Mary “Banana”

LUSAKA, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

GENUINE Efforts by the government to fight corruption will be supported, Patriotic Front (PF) party Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has said.

Mr Mwanza said the former ruling party will however NOT support a malicious campaign against the PF disguised in the fight against Corruption.

He said the interest of the current administration is to paint the PF black in the eyes of the people that they were corrupt.

“They are telling us that they are fighting corruption but there is no single person taken to court because of corruption. All we hear, is PF was corrupt, it was a story that is meant to paint pf black in the eyes of people,” he said.

And Mr Mwanza is perturbed by the propensity of the UPND to shift goal posts.

Commenting on viral obscene materials alleged to be that of DEC’s Mary Chirwa, Mourinho said it is alarming the manner in which the UPND are defending her.

“Instead of calling for justice that Mary “Banana” should face the same fate as Iris, Bobby and Mabumba faced they are saying it is okay. They are saying that it is okay that people tasked to enforce the law should break it…..the President has said that he put her in that office for a reason….,” he stated.

Mr Mwanza said he will therefore be writing to Parliament that the law on producing and distributing obscene materials should be abolished because it does not serve any purpose.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza said he will not stop speaking for the Zambian People despite receiving threats from some UPND Members.

He said the violent nature of the UPND will not reduce the cost of living or make fuel cheaper.

“The UPND want to lynch me, but I will not stop talking for the Zambian people. Obvious Mwaliteta has issued those threatening remarks. Even those issues of alleged treason, it is a way of trying guard me against talking,” he said.

And Mr Mwanza has challenged President Hichilema to state to the Zambian People the benefits his foreign trips have yielded so far.

“15 trips in 10 months, how much money are we losing, when the President moves, there are a lot of people who move. He can’t show any trip that has added value but it is just about playing with people’s minds! He went to South Africa to launch a book written by his friend on Tax payers money. Of what benefit is that? He recently went to Kenya to meet Uhuru; an outgoing President! He went to Eswatini to do what?”