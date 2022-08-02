ABOLISH THE LAW ON PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF OBSCENE MATERIAL
….Mourinho urges Parliament adding that you can’t have a piece of legislation that is only applied against Iris Kaingu and not Mary “Banana”
LUSAKA, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)
GENUINE Efforts by the government to fight corruption will be supported, Patriotic Front (PF) party Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has said.
Mr Mwanza said the former ruling party will however NOT support a malicious campaign against the PF disguised in the fight against Corruption.
He said the interest of the current administration is to paint the PF black in the eyes of the people that they were corrupt.
“They are telling us that they are fighting corruption but there is no single person taken to court because of corruption. All we hear, is PF was corrupt, it was a story that is meant to paint pf black in the eyes of people,” he said.
And Mr Mwanza is perturbed by the propensity of the UPND to shift goal posts.
Commenting on viral obscene materials alleged to be that of DEC’s Mary Chirwa, Mourinho said it is alarming the manner in which the UPND are defending her.
“Instead of calling for justice that Mary “Banana” should face the same fate as Iris, Bobby and Mabumba faced they are saying it is okay. They are saying that it is okay that people tasked to enforce the law should break it…..the President has said that he put her in that office for a reason….,” he stated.
Mr Mwanza said he will therefore be writing to Parliament that the law on producing and distributing obscene materials should be abolished because it does not serve any purpose.
Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza said he will not stop speaking for the Zambian People despite receiving threats from some UPND Members.
He said the violent nature of the UPND will not reduce the cost of living or make fuel cheaper.
“The UPND want to lynch me, but I will not stop talking for the Zambian people. Obvious Mwaliteta has issued those threatening remarks. Even those issues of alleged treason, it is a way of trying guard me against talking,” he said.
And Mr Mwanza has challenged President Hichilema to state to the Zambian People the benefits his foreign trips have yielded so far.
“15 trips in 10 months, how much money are we losing, when the President moves, there are a lot of people who move. He can’t show any trip that has added value but it is just about playing with people’s minds! He went to South Africa to launch a book written by his friend on Tax payers money. Of what benefit is that? He recently went to Kenya to meet Uhuru; an outgoing President! He went to Eswatini to do what?”
This chap has infantile tendencies, please grow up. No wonder PF cannot go anywhere.
We do not want to fall into a snare of your evil plans. We know it is PF crooks who shot that video of a look alike expecting the government to fire the lady who is prosecuting you. It will not happen. Your plan is too childish.
The big question over the obscene video is why did it have space on social media the day the BIG MAMA Lungu was answering question.
(1) The time of sharing the video was wrong
(2) The intention was to paint Chirwa Mary with mud and divert attention of the public
(3) The PF supporter are the only ones asking to prosecute Mary Chirwa and asking the president to fire Mary Chirwa.
(4) Bwana Antonio Mwanza is saying it is against the laws law to maintain Miss Chirwa Mary in her position today and Antonio was blind when Sichalwe circulated obscene materials and his mouth was zipped to talk now he can talk
(5) Mwamba Emmanuel calls it constitutional then it was not constitutional
Zambians must be read to see more of this kind. PF will stop at nothing trying to disturb justice in Zambia.
She caused that video to be published by opening her legs into the cam. At least I did not see a gun pointed to her head when she did that and was dipping the ripe banana in and out of her womanhood. There is nothing excusable about that behaviour for someone appointed to lead a law enforcement agency. She is in that capacity to promote the public interest and not her own of shooting porn videos. No one can convince us by telling us what she was doing was purely a private affair. Immediately the video went viral, people said they saw a video of uyu ntwanikane CEO of DEC and not just a private person by that same name. It is not like when she is in her bedroom she ceases to be DEC boss. No, she is still DEC boss whether in the office or in her bedroom shooting porn videos. She thus cannot continue to be DEC boss with such conduct that reflects moral depravity of her own character.
How is it moral depravity of her character? She did not post that video on social media.so what is your problem. Ask the Police to find the culprit that shot and posted the video.
Let the sleeping dog lie. The wheels of Justice, Antonio, are turning, slow they may seem to be, but are surely turning. Time to account shall surely come.
Zero
Sindalama zanyoko. The money the president uses is budgeted for and approved by parliament.
Antonio is no respecter of women for him to speak like this. Now I understand the MP in parliament bragging about strong men in his area instead of using a banana. So this was a pf thing. Shame on you Pf may you disappear never to be heard of again. What happened about cutting off your banana if pf lost? Evil minds Mary will still be there to prosecute yous.
There goes another perfect definition of pf. If at all she is the one in the video its okay as long she was touching her own property privately, unlike those who were touching taxi payers money publicly with impunity. Its high time all plunderers of public funds twerked to the rhythm of the Law; Pursue them Mary!
Who doesn’t touch his/her private parts? Who took the videos of that Woman? Who posted those videos? What was their interest? Was that woman with someone’s husband? Why has this video generated interest among PF sympathisers? Do these PF Sympathisers have evidence that the woman in the video is DEC CEO? When was the video taken and why was it posted on the day the spouse to ECL was answering charges at DEC?
This is a carefully planned conspiracy. It’s implimentation and evil motive is similar to the gassing we experienced under PF. Those aggrieved and advocating for her resignation, should take her to the courts of law PERIOD.
Zambians are aware of the aim of the video, which is to divert their attention from serious issues.
It seems people only reason correctly when in opposition. Give them power, they simply get drowned and forget the morals.
The gang of arrogants today seem more sane than the former holy guys the New gang of rogues in town the UPND.
In a country that does not exact punishment, wrong doers tend to challenge the system and people with impunity. If from the start, faith musonda had been ruthlessly punished, say with capital penalty, this nonsense being exhibited by Antonio wouldn’t have been there.
Stop dealing with these wrong doers with kid gloves . It is so annoyingly painful to be continuing being under bombardment bty this fella.
He told a president to ursurp power by illegal means, isn’t that crime enough to put him away till he is 80
Iwe don’t compare your chipantepante type of governance with the current government, you’re an idiot, stop talking about this iron lady just bring your long item so that it is cut,very useless, you have just felt the wait of a dedicated lady at dec,and I can assure you marry can not be compared to your useless girlfriends in pf because she knows what to do when it comes to work, so you anton mwanza be careful