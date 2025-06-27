INSTITUTIONALISED LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION IN AFRICAN POLITICAL PARTIES: A LESSON FOR ZAMBIA

By Hon. Anthony Kasandwe MP.

Over the past decade, I have observed a marked shift towards the institutionalisation of leadership succession within several African political parties. These organisations have deliberately established robust internal management structures and succession systems, prioritising collective wisdom over the cult of personality. Crucially, individuals do not outlive institutions; it is institutionalised systems that endure beyond tenures.

My analysis draws from direct participation in multiple party conventions, including: The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa, The FRELIMO of Mozambique, The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of Kenya, The People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), and most recently, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) of Tanzania.

From 28–30 May, 2025 I was privileged to attend Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s convention in Dodoma, which exemplified this approach. The agenda centred on service delivery and the systematic identification of future leaders to assume responsibility upon the conclusion of incumbents’ mandates.

This structured transition starkly contrasts with Zambia’s political landscape. For 27 years, UNIP operated without a succession plan. The MMD followed suit for two decades, as did the PF for ten years. The current UPND administration appears no exception. Leadership succession remains largely contingent—deferred to fate or vague notions of “whom it may concern.” Such ad hoc transitions, as the Bemba adage “Chimbwi no plan fili ukotuya,” invites vulnerability. Whether this model can deliver purposeful development remains for the Zambian electorate to judge. Ine ndelandakofye.

The success of the aforementioned political parties can also be attributed to mentored succession. As the late Dr. Myles Munroe asserted in his seminal works on leadership: “Great leaders identify and mentor their replacements.” The inaugural duty of genuine leadership is to discern a successor and commence their formation immediately—a hallmark of wisdom. Consider Christ’s ministry: His first act was to call Peter, whom He steadfastly prepared for succession.

Regrettably, contemporary leaders often invert this principle. They territorialise authority, declaring, “This is my domain; none may approach—I am divinely appointed.” Yet authentic leadership echoes a different ethos: “It is expedient that I depart… for without my departure, greater works than mine shall remain beyond your reach.”

In conclusion, as a saying goes, “A grasshopper without a plan is breakfast for birds.” When one’s season concludes, departure is not defeat but necessity. Resisting transition invites crisis—what Dr. Munroe termed divine “house-burning” to compel movement. Leaders who cling to power beyond their mandate court institutional decay. The path to enduring legacy lies not in perpetual reign, but in elevating successors who surpass their predecessors.